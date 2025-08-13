Fort Pierce Utilities Authority to host youth career event in September

The Fort Pierce Utilities Authority (FPUA) Utility Advisory Committee (UAC) will host its 2025 Youth Career Event on Wednesday, Sept. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the FPUA Energy Services Center, located at 1701 S 37th Street. The free event is open to local students and young adults interested in exploring career opportunities within the utility industry.

The event aims to introduce attendees to a variety of career paths at FPUA, ranging from entry-level jobs to apprenticeships and internships. Participants will have the chance to meet FPUA employees, visit hands-on exhibits, and learn about the skills and benefits associated with working in the utility sector.

“Our goal is to show our young people that they don’t have to leave Fort Pierce to find a rewarding, stable career,” said Pearl Davis-Liverpool, FPUA Board member and former UAC member. “Whether you’re a high school student, a college graduate, or a licensed professional, there’s a place for you at FPUA.”

This year’s Youth Career Event promises to be even more exciting than last year’s inaugural event, which drew over 100 attendees. This year’s expanded format will feature a variety of career pathways within public utilities, presented through interactive exhibits and engaging demonstrations. “Attendees will have the chance to learn about entry-level positions, internships, and apprenticeship programs, as well as hear real examples of how these roles can grow into long-term, rewarding careers in the community. Our FPUA staff play a crucial role in making this possible. They are the stars of the show. This event gives them a chance to share their expertise, answer questions, and inspire the next generation while showing how much fun and pride comes with being part of the FPUA family,” said Calvin Daniels, FPUA Public Relations Specialist.

Attendees can expect to meet representatives from various FPUA departments, including:



Utility Operations (billing & meter reading)

Water Reclamation (wastewater)

Wastewater Collection

Customer Service

HR

Manatee Center

Gas Operations

FPUAnet

Water Resources

Water Distribution (with drones)

Electric & Gas Engineering

Electric T&D (linemen)

Systems Operations (provides dispatch services and more)

Geospatial Technology Services

In addition to a wide variety of career paths, attendees will gain insights into the many opportunities for growth in the utility sector. “Our goal is to introduce young people to the many possibilities within the utility industry while showing how these careers positively impact the community. By offering hands-on activities, sharing employee success stories, and creating opportunities for one-on-one conversations with professionals, we hope to inspire students to see the stability, growth potential, and sense of purpose that a career in this field can offer,” said Daniels.

This year’s event will feature an expanded layout, earlier outreach to local schools and youth organizations, and a fresh presentation highlighting personal stories and career journeys. “Visitors can expect more interactive displays, engaging activities, and resources to help guide them toward potential career paths. While it is not a hiring event, our aim is to ensure attendees leave with clear direction on how to take the next step toward their goals,” Daniels continued. “It is also a special moment for our staff, many of whom look forward to this day each year, to connect with the community, share their knowledge, and spark a few lightbulb moments for future utility leaders.”

The UAC, formed in 2021, works to strengthen communication between FPUA and the community. Organizing events like the Youth Career Event helps FPUA meet its goal of developing a strong local workforce and encouraging the next generation of utility professionals.

“The Youth Career Event is an investment in the future of our community,” said Daniels. “By connecting students directly with accessible career pathways, we are helping to build a pipeline of skilled local talent. This approach supports long-term workforce development, strengthens the community, and ensures that essential services remain in the hands of dedicated professionals from the area. It is made possible by our incredible FPUA staff, whose enthusiasm and dedication turn career possibilities into inspiring stories for the next generation.”

