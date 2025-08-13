FWC approves regulated black bear hunting for first time in a decade

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) voted this week to approve the first regulated black bear hunting season in the state in years, citing significant population growth and concerns over human-bear conflicts. The decision followed a heated commission meeting with impassioned arguments on both sides of the issue.

George Warthen, the FWC’s Chief Conservation Officer, presented data showing a nearly 50 percent increase in Florida’s black bear population. He said the growing population was confirmed by various methods, including DNA analysis from barbed wire corrals, which identified individual bears. According to Warthen, bears are spreading beyond their previous ranges, confirming that the population has been both stable and increasing statewide.

“Bears had stable and increasing populations in North America, including Florida, with multiple indicators confirming this trend,” Warthen said during the meeting. “When reviewing the population management options within the management plan, hunting is the tool most used across North America. For all game species, including bears, setting harvest limits that maintain populations is a well-understood science.”

The FWC’s plan to manage the growing bear population includes regulated hunting, along with measures such as trapping, fertility control, habitat manipulation, and translocation. Warthen emphasized that hunting would be a tool to prevent the negative impacts of overpopulation, such as increased human-bear conflicts.

“While there is enough suitable habitat to support our current bear numbers, a highly regulated bear hunt would prevent future negative impacts of overpopulation,” Warthen said. "It would also provide access to the resource and help manage the population."

Under the new regulations, the bear hunting season will run from October 1 to December 31. Permits will be issued through a random drawing, with fees set at $100 for Florida residents and $300 for non-residents. Permits are non-transferable, and hunters are allowed only one bear per permit. Hunters must be 18 years or older, and only bears that weigh 100 pounds or more can be harvested. Cubs and female bears with cubs are strictly off-limits.

The rules also stipulate that hunting quotas will be set annually, based on population data, growth rates, and management goals. Quotas will not be established for Bear Management Units with fewer than 200 bears.

The proposal sparked heated conversation, with some advocating for the move, while some environmentalists and local residents pushed back on it.

Commissioner of Gulf County Sandy Quinn voiced concern over the growing number of bear sightings in residential areas, noting that more bears have been appearing in neighborhoods, playgrounds, and even on doorsteps.

“We need to address the root issue. That means taking meaningful steps to regulate the population,” Quinn said.

Bobby Revell, representing Liberty County Sheriff Dusty Arnold, testified that the sheriff’s office has seen a rise in service calls related to bears.

"These are not isolated incidents. They're becoming regular calls," Revell said.

However, opposition to the hunt came from several advocates who questioned the necessity of the decision. Scott Thomas, a biologist with the North Florida Chapter of Safari Club International, argued that the bear population had already surpassed the state’s carrying capacity.

“The Florida black bear population has been growing beyond the state's carrying capacity,” Thomas said.

On the other side, critics like citizen attendees Dave and Adam opposed the hunt on moral and scientific grounds. Dave urged the FWC to “start this process over if there is indeed a scientific need.” Adam, voicing concerns about hunting methods, called it "animal cruelty" to hunt bears with dogs.

Shannon, another citizen opponent, stated, “Florida's black bears are not overpopulated, they're not starving, they're not a public safety issue. The population study's not finished.”

After public comment, Rodney Barreto, chairman of the FWC, addressed concerns about the validity of the data, which many attendees argued was outdated. Barreto asked Gil McReae, FWRI Director, to clarify the methods behind the population estimates.

“We are in the process of renewing all those BMUs (Bear Management Units) population abundance estimates, not all of them have been updated,” McReae explained. “The other technique we have in between those population estimates are multiple-year tagging studies that give us the survival and reproductive rates for each BMU, and it’s that modeling that tells whether the population is decreasing, stable, or increasing.” He added that he is confident in the science behind the data.

The decision past unanimously among commissioners after a motion was called. For 2025, the bear hunt will be run from Dec. 6 to Dec. 28.