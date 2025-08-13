Martin County Office of Tourism receives DMAP accreditation

The Martin County Office of Tourism & Marketing has been awarded the prestigious Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP) seal by Destinations International. This recognition acknowledges the office’s commitment to meeting industry standards for performance, accountability, and excellence in destination marketing.

“We are pleased to have the Martin County Office of Tourism join our distinguished group of accredited organizations,” said Don Welsh, president and CEO of Destinations International, in a release. “The industry distinction defines quality and performance standards for destination organizations, and I look forward to welcoming them to the DMAP community.”

To receive DMAP accreditation, organizations must meet a set of rigorous standards across various areas, including governance, finance, human resources, sales, communications, and destination development. Martin County is now one of over 200 destination organizations worldwide to have achieved this certification.

Nerissa Okiye, Martin County’s tourism director, called the recognition a “tremendous honor” and highlighted the role of her team’s professionalism in securing the accreditation.

“This recognition reinforces our commitment to excellence, accountability, and sustainability as we continue to showcase Martin County as a premier destination,” Okiye said. “We’re proud to join a global community of accredited organizations that are raising the bar for our industry.”