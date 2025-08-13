Tropical Storm Erin expected to become first hurricane of the season

Tropical Storm Erin, currently located about 1,220 nautical miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands, is expected to strengthen into the first hurricane of the season by Thursday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 5:00 a.m. EST, Erin was moving westward at 17 knots, with maximum sustained winds of 40 knots and gusts up to 50 knots. The storm's estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb, and seas are reaching up to 12 feet in some areas.

Forecasters say Erin's environment will become more favorable for strengthening over the next 48 hours, making it likely to intensify into a hurricane by Thursday night. The storm is moving quickly westward and is expected to continue this track through Thursday, before shifting to a west-northwestward motion as it approaches the weekend.

The system may bring impacts to the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico by the weekend, though the exact magnitude of these effects remains uncertain. Authorities are urging residents in these areas to stay informed and monitor the storm's progress.

Erin is the first tropical storm of the season to show signs of developing into a hurricane.