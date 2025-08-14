Education Foundation of Martin County receives FPL grant to support STEM education

The Education Foundation of Martin County has been awarded a Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) EmPOWERing STEM Educators grant to support STEM-focused professional learning for local teachers. The statewide initiative aims to strengthen math and science instruction through peer collaboration and innovative classroom practices.

The FPL EmPOWERing STEM Educators program enhances teacher knowledge of effective, standards-aligned instructional strategies while encouraging the practical application of new teaching methods. The program focuses on creating educator-led learning communities, allowing teachers to exchange best practices and deepen their impact through collaboration.

“The support from FPL allows us to invest directly in our educators’ professional growth and sends a strong message that their work matters,” said Lisa Rhodes, Executive Director of the Education Foundation of Martin County in a release. “When teachers feel valued and are given meaningful opportunities to collaborate and innovate, it not only improves instruction—it helps us retain great teachers in our classrooms.”

Managed by the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations, the program helps local education foundations across the state share resources, strategies, and support to ensure effective implementation. Since 2018, FPL has partnered with the Consortium to invest more than $600,000 in this initiative, demonstrating a long-standing commitment to improving STEM education across the state.

"For the last 100 years, FPL has been committed to powering strong communities. Our investment in STEM education is a way to spark innovation and opportunity for the next generation," said Sarah Marmion, FPL Senior Manager of Education Outreach in the release. "By supporting our teachers through these grants, we're empowering them with the resources they need to inspire students and cultivate the problem-solvers and innovators of tomorrow."

FPL also offers additional support through programs like its STEM Classroom Makeover Grants, which provide educators with up to $50,000 to transform their classrooms with technology and hands-on materials. The program aims to make STEM education more engaging for students. Applications for these grants open this fall.

The Education Foundation of Martin County provides various opportunities for community involvement in supporting local education. Individuals, businesses, and partners can contribute by sponsoring grants, participating in events, or mentoring students. For more information, visit www.EducationFoundationMC.org.