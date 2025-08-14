Fort Pierce budget balanced ahead of final hearing, no tax hikes planned

FORT PIERCE — The city of Fort Pierce has balanced its 2025-2026 budget, setting the stage for the final budget hearing on Sept. 8. The $67.7 million budget, which was shared during the city commission’s Aug. 11 meeting, includes a 5% cost-of-living raise for all staff and a 6% step increase for police officers.

While the budget accommodates these increases, it also includes staffing adjustments. The city will add just two new positions: deputy city manager and a city engineer, while cutting five proposed positions. Additionally, the budget reduces the overtime allocation back to its original amount.

“I know how concerned and dedicated you are to this budget, and you having a comfort level with it, gives me a comfort level,” said Commissioner Michael Broderick to Finance Director Johnna Morris.

Morris assured commissioners that the budget would be closely monitored throughout the year.

“We will monitor it month by month all year, and if anything comes up, you will be made aware of,” she said.

Taxpayers will be happy to know that Broderick confirmed that Fort Pierce residents will not face any tax increases in the coming year.

Mayor Linda Hudson also inquired about the DOGE report, which Morris confirmed was submitted on time, despite a tight deadline.

The Sept. 8 meeting will feature a final vote on the proposed budget, and the Aug. 18 city commission meeting will confirm a salary increase for City Clerk Linda Cox, which is already accounted for within the budget.