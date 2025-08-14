Indian River County pauses comprehensive plan amidst wildlife concerns

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Indian River County commissioners decided to delay a decision on the county's comprehensive plan following concerns from the public over its potential environmental impact, particularly regarding gopher tortoises. The plan, which serves as a roadmap for county development over the next 10-20 years, had not been reviewed in 15 years.

At a special call meeting on Aug. 12, members of the public expressed their unease about the county's policies on land development and environmental protection. The comprehensive plan sets guidelines for land use, conservation, and various aspects of county living, and several environmental advocates urged the commission to take more time before moving forward.

David Cox, a former member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, voiced concerns about the plan's provisions related to land-clearing. In particular, he took issue with LDR 927.06, an ordinance that allows certain land-clearing activities to proceed without a permit. Cox had reviewed the original plan back in 2008 and suggested that this ordinance needed further scrutiny.

Environmental advocate Gerry-Anna Jones, with the Gopher Tortoise Alliance, expressed specific concerns over the ordinance’s potential to harm gopher tortoises, which are a protected species in Florida.

"Our big concerns here are that this is, possibly unintentionally, allowing harm to gopher tortoises, which are a protected species," Jones said. "We allow, as a county, land less than an acre to be cleared without an environmental survey. As much as we really hope that people do right by the law and protect any protected species that would be on that property, we know the reality is, sometimes people don’t."

Jones also emphasized the scale of land that could be cleared without oversight.

"An acre is a large amount of space, especially in the unincorporated parts of the county," she added.

Lisa Snycerski, with the county’s scrub jay conservation program, noted the broader environmental consequences of unchecked development. She stressed that gopher tortoises share their underground burrows with other species, making their protection vital for the ecosystem.

"Not only are we jeopardizing the gopher tortoises, we are putting many species at jeopardy," Snycerski said. "This plan is something that needs to be updated, or hasn’t been addressed in 15 years. That sounds like a long time, especially when it's about the growth of our area and community."

Donna Halleran, executive director of the Pelican Island Audubon Society, also expressed concerns about the long-term implications of moving forward with the plan without addressing current issues.

"We all know that once a document is transmitted, that becomes the standing document," Halleran said. "To make changes over that never happens right away. It always takes years for that to take place."

Halleran further warned that once land is annexed, the county’s influence diminishes. She argued that the county should not provide services to developments that would otherwise violate county regulations.

"Once these lands are annexed, the county's influence fades. But its services can still be used to support poor development decisions," she said. "The county must take a firm stand, it should not provide utilities, emergency services, or other infrastructure to developments that would be prohibited under county regulations."

In response to the concerns of being able to make changes, County Administrator John Titkanich reassured the public that amendments to the comprehensive plan could still be made before its final adoption.

"You have the chance to send the final adoption up to Tallahassee, to incorporate anything prior to that date. They're going to review it again," Titkanich said.

The commission voted to revisit the comprehensive plan during its next scheduled meeting on Sept. 9. Chairman Joseph Flescher explained that the additional time would allow for more public input and ensure the plan is thoroughly considered before any final decisions are made.

"That will give us ample time to be able to finalize this, collect any additional public input, and give you all the time to digest it all once again," Flescher said.