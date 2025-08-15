11-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie Police responded to a pedestrian vs. vehicle crash involving an 11-year-old girl this morning at the intersection of SW Gemini Lane and SW Thornhill Drive.

The child who was attempting to cross the street to get to her bus stop. Police say it seems the child did not see on coming eastbound traffic, and was struck by a driver who did not have the time to stop.

The involved vehicle is a white Honda Civic. The driver was traveling eastbound on SW Thornhill when the crash occurred. The driver stopped immediately after the crash to provide aid to the child. PSLPD indicates that the driver was not impaired and that they are cooperating with the investigation.

The child was airlifted to St. Mary's Hospital with serious injuries, with PSLPD awaiting updates on her condition. The incident is still active and ongoing as PSLPD conduct their investigation.