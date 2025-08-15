Erin becomes the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2025 season

Hurricane Erin officially became the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2025 season this morning, with maximum sustained winds reaching 75 mph (120 km/h), according to an advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to pass near or north of the northern Leeward Islands this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center confirmed that Erin was located at latitude 18.2 North, longitude 56.1 West, moving west-northwest at 18 mph (30 km/h). The hurricane is expected to continue its current trajectory into the weekend, with the center of the storm likely passing near or just north of the Leeward Islands.

Reports from NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft show Erin’s rapid intensification, with steady strengthening anticipated over the next two to three days. Forecasters predict that Erin could become a major hurricane by the weekend.

As of the latest update, hurricane-force winds extend up to 25 miles (35 km) from the storm’s center, while tropical-storm-force winds reach outward up to 115 miles (185 km), primarily to the north of the center. The latest minimum central pressure is recorded at 996 mb (29.42 inches).

While the hurricane is currently far from landfall, residents in the Leeward Islands and surrounding areas are being urged to monitor the storm’s progress closely. The National Hurricane Center will continue to update forecasts as Erin moves toward the Caribbean.