Florida’s unemployment rate holds steady in July 2025

Florida’s unemployment rate remained unchanged in July 2025 at 3.7 percent, according to the latest data released today by the Florida Department of Commerce. The seasonally adjusted rate is up 0.3 percentage points compared to the same time last year, with 417,000 individuals currently jobless out of a total labor force of 11.2 million.

The national unemployment rate for July was reported at 4.2 percent.

While Florida’s overall job market showed slight improvement, with an increase of 7,300 jobs over the month and 134,100 jobs gained year-over-year, some areas in the state, particularly along the Treasure Coast, saw minor increases in their unemployment rates.

In Indian River County, the unemployment rate rose to 5.0 percent in July, up from 4.9 percent in June. The county’s labor force increased to 67,860, with 3,389 individuals unemployed.

Martin County also saw a small uptick, with its unemployment rate increasing from 4.2 percent in June to 4.3 percent in July. The county's labor force stood at 72,921, with 3,154 people unemployed.

Okeechobee County, which had a labor force of 16,258, also reported a rise in unemployment, from 4.7 percent in June to 4.9 percent in July. The county now has 789 unemployed residents. St. Lucie County's unemployment rate held steady at 4.7 percent, the same as the previous month. The county's labor force grew to 170,427, with 8,030 people out of work.

The state's total nonagricultural employment for July 2025 was 10,069,000, with significant job growth in sectors such as education, health services, and trade, transportation, and utilities.

The next Florida Employment and Unemployment report is scheduled for release on Sept. 19.