Heat advisory issued for Treasure Coast and Okeechobee counties

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for several counties along Florida’s Treasure Coast and Okeechobee, including Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, and Okeechobee, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT today.

Heat index values in these areas are expected to reach between 105 to 109 degrees, creating conditions that may lead to heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outdoors or engaging in strenuous activities.

Residents are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned spaces, and avoid prolonged sun exposure. The National Weather Service also recommends checking on vulnerable relatives and neighbors during the heat event.

For those working outdoors, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) advises scheduling frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas to minimize the risk of heat stress. If someone shows signs of heat stroke, which is a medical emergency, they should be moved to a cool, shaded location, and 911 should be called immediately.

The advisory also covers parts of Volusia, Brevard, and Lake counties, but residents in the Treasure Coast and Okeechobee areas should take particular precautions given the anticipated extreme heat.