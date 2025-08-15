Vero Beach police shut down illegal gambling operation

The Vero Beach Police Department has successfully dismantled an illegal arcade-style gambling operation following an investigation by the Special Investigations Unit.

On Aug. 12, officers executed a search warrant at a building located at 1596 Old Dixie Highway. Inside, they discovered multiple electronic gaming machines being used for illegal gambling, along with an on-site ATM. With support from the Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC), the gaming machines were dismantled and seized on Aug. 14.

The investigation began after officers observed suspicious activity at the business. Surveillance and undercover operations confirmed that the establishment was violating Florida’s gambling statutes and Vero Beach City Ordinances.

The case remains under active investigation, and charges may follow for those involved in the operation.

The Vero Beach Police Department is asking the public to report any information about illegal gambling or other predatory activities. Reports can be made by calling (772) 978-4600, or anonymously through Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.