JetBlue to expand services to Vero Beach airport

JetBlue Airways announced it will expand services to the Vero Beach Airport, with direct flights from Boston and New York beginning in December. This marks the airline’s first-ever service to the area.

Starting Dec. 11, JetBlue will operate daily flights to Vero Beach (VRB) from both Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). The new route is designed to be an affordable travel option for both residents of the Northeast and Floridians.

“Florida continues to be a place JetBlue’s unique combination of low fares and great service resonates, and we’re proud to grow our footprint with these new destinations to meet customer demand for more of the Sunshine State,” said Dave Jehn, JetBlue’s vice president of network planning and airline partnerships in a release. “Whether it’s customers in the Northeast looking for a warm getaway or Floridians traveling north, we’re excited to bring more choices and better service to these markets.”

The addition of Vero Beach is part of a broader expansion of the airline's Florida services. JetBlue also plans to resume service to Daytona Beach (DAB) from Boston and New York on Dec. 4.

Introductory fares for the flights start at $69 for one-way flights from both Boston and New York. They will fly out once daily, year round.

The airline will also add new flights to and from Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP) in New York to various Florida cities, as well as new international routes to the Caribbean.

For more information on JetBlue’s new routes and flight details, passengers can visit the airline’s website at jetblue.com.