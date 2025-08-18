Hurricane Erin remains a Category 4 as it tracks northwest

Hurricane Erin continues to strengthen as it remains a Category 4 moving into Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 11 a.m. EDT, Erin’s maximum sustained winds had increased to near 140 mph (220 kph), with higher gusts. The hurricane was centered about 23.1 degrees north latitude and 70.8 degrees west longitude, moving at roughly 10 mph (17 kph).

Forecasters said Erin is expected to turn northwest later Monday, then shift northward on Tuesday. On its projected path, the storm’s core is expected to pass east of the southeastern Bahamas before moving between Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast by midweek.

The hurricane-force winds extend up to 80 miles (130 kilometers) from Erin’s center, while tropical-storm-force winds stretch outward up to 230 miles (370 kilometers). The minimum central pressure was estimated at 935 millibars (27.61 inches).

The hurricane center said additional strengthening is possible Monday, and Erin is forecast to remain a “dangerous major hurricane” through at least the middle of the week.