Illegal u-turn semi-truck driver arrested for vehicular homicide in St. Lucie County

An arrest has been made following a fatal Aug. 12 crash involving a semi-truck and a mini van carrying three occupants.

The semi-truck driver, Harjinder Singh, was attempting to execute an illegal on Florida's Turnpike near mile marker 170 in Fort Pierce, which caused the mini-van to collide into the side of the truck.

All three occupants were killed in the crash. The two passengers were pronounced dead on scene, while the driver was airlifted to HCA Lawnwood where he died due to his injuries.

According to investigations conducted by law enforcement and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, it was determined that Singh illegally entered the country through the Mexico border in 2018. He was issued his Commercial Driver's License in California.

“The actions taken by the Defendant while operating a commercial tractor-trailer are both shocking and criminal”, said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Three people lost their lives as a result of his recklessness, and countless friends and family members will experience the pain of their loss forever. Harjinder Singh is in custody on state vehicular homicide charges and immigration violations. He will no longer be able to damage and destroy the lives of Floridians and visitors.”

State troopers obtained an arrest warrant on three counts of vehicular homicide. Kerner also said that upon the conclusion of his state charges, Singh will be deported.