Hurricane Erin weakens to Category 2 as trajectory shifts to North Carolina

Hurricane Erin, which weakened to a Category 2 storm this morning, is continuing its northward path through the Atlantic, with potential impact to the U.S. East Coast. Erin now has maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, but its size and movement continue to bring potentially dangerous conditions to coastal regions, the National Hurricane Center cautioned.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for the North Carolina Outer Banks from Cape Lookout to Duck, where life-threatening flooding, large waves, and beach erosion are expected. A Tropical Storm Warning has also been issued for parts of North Carolina, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and the southeast Bahamas, while a Tropical Storm Watch extends from North Carolina to Cape Charles Light, Virginia.

Though Erin weakened from a Category 3 hurricane to a Category 2 this morning, the storm remains very large, with hurricane-force winds extending 80 miles from its center and tropical storm-force winds reaching 205 miles. It is expected to continue moving northward, passing east of the Bahamas over the next 24 hours before approaching the U.S. East Coast on Wednesday and Thursday.

The center cautioned to watch the surf in the coming days, with life-threatening rip currents expected along beaches from the U.S. East Coast to Bermuda. The storm's heavy rainfall also poses flooding risks in the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos.

While Erin’s intensity may fluctuate, the National Hurricane Center said that the storm could potentially regain a bit of strength as it approaches the U.S. East Coast.