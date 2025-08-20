Hurricane Erin heads north as Category 2 storm

Hurricane Erin remained a Category 2 storm Wednesday as it moved off the coast of Florida, bringing dangerous surf and rip currents to much of the U.S. East Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center. It is not currently expected to make landfall in the United States.

As of 11 a.m. EDT, Erin’s eye was located about 355 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida, with maximum sustained winds near 110 mph. The Category 2 storm is moving north at 13 mph and is expected to curve northeast later Wednesday before accelerating toward the Atlantic by the weekend.

Forecasters said Erin could regain major hurricane strength by Wednesday night but will likely begin weakening Friday while remaining a hurricane into the weekend.

The storm is large, with hurricane-force winds extending 90 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds reaching as far as 265 miles. Its minimum central pressure was measured at 941 mb.

Officials warned of life-threatening surf and rip currents along beaches from the Bahamas and Bermuda to Atlantic Canada, including much of the eastern United States.

Storm surge flooding and tropical storm conditions are expected to reach North Carolina’s Outer Banks later Wednesday, accompanied by large waves and beach erosion that could wash over roads. By Thursday, tropical storm conditions are likely along the Virginia coast, with gusts possible farther north across the Mid-Atlantic and into southern New England.

Tropical storm conditions could also affect Bermuda Thursday into Friday.

The hurricane center urged beachgoers to avoid swimming at most U.S. East Coast beaches because of dangerous rip currents.