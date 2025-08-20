Martin County high schools earn spots in U.S. News rankings

All three Martin County School District high schools have been recognized among the nation’s best in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025-26 Best High Schools list.

Jensen Beach High School ranked No. 133 in Florida, climbing from 145th last year and placing in the top 11% nationwide. Martin County High School rose to No. 230 in the state, up from 233rd, earning a top 16% national ranking. South Fork High School was listed at No. 314 in Florida, moving up from 328th, which puts it in the top 24% nationally.

The magazine reviewed nearly 24,000 public high schools across the country, weighing factors such as test scores, graduation rates and college readiness. Schools in the top 40% nationally receive the “Best High School” designation.

Superintendent Michael Maine credited the recognition to the efforts of students, teachers and staff.

“These rankings highlight the rigorous instruction taking place in our classrooms and the commitment our teachers and staff demonstrate each day to ensure students graduate prepared for success in college, careers, and life,” Maine said in a statement.

Full rankings are available on U.S. News & World Report’s Best High Schools website.