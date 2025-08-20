Martin County School District agrees to join social media lawsuit

The Martin County School District has joined Indian River and St. Lucie counties, along with more than 1,700 school districts nationwide, in a lawsuit against major social media platforms, alleging the companies have harmed student well-being and disrupted school operations.

The lawsuit targets major social media companies like Meta’s Facebook and Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Google and Snap Inc. It argues that the platforms knowingly design their apps to be addictive and actively contribute to issues such as bullying, behavior problems, chronic absenteeism and rising rates of depression and anxiety among students.

Public health reports cited in the suit showed several issues linked to social media use: teen depression and anxiety have doubled in the last decade, one in three girls say Instagram negatively affects their body image, and middle school students report worsening sleep and stress linked to heavy use of apps like TikTok and Instagram.

Martin County School Board members voted unanimously on Aug. 19 to join the legal action.

District officials said any potential damages would be used to fund prevention and awareness programs, including videos, guest speakers, workshops, and other school-based initiatives aimed at helping students manage social media use in healthy ways.

“If we get any funds, we’ll utilize it to combat the social media epidemic we are facing in our schools,” board member Marsha Powers said during the meeting.

The lawsuit seeks compensation to support such programs and relief from educational disruptions. Attorneys representing the districts will be paid only if damages are awarded.

The case is expected to go to trial early next year, with a September deadline for additional school districts to join.