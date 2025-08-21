Martin County, St. Lucie health officials mark Fentanyl Awareness Day with warnings on overdose risks

The Florida Department of Health in Martin, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee counties are observing Fentanyl Awareness and Education Day today, reminding residents about the dangers of the powerful synthetic opioid.

The observance was created earlier this year when the Florida Legislature passed House Bill 259 on May 23, establishing Aug. 21 as a day to highlight fentanyl’s risks and to promote education on overdose prevention.

Health officials warn that fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is often mixed into street drugs such as heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as counterfeit versions of prescription medications like Percocet, OxyContin, Xanax and Adderall. Because the substance is difficult to detect, users may not realize a drug contains fentanyl, which can make overdoses more likely.

Officials encourage residents to take several steps to reduce the risk of overdose, including carrying naloxone, learning to recognize symptoms, and talking openly with loved ones about substance use. Symptoms of an overdose may include small or “pinpoint” pupils, loss of consciousness, slow or weak breathing, choking or gurgling sounds, cold or clammy skin, discolored lips or nails, and a limp body.

If someone is suspected of overdosing, residents are urged to call 911 immediately, administer naloxone if available, place the person on their side and try to keep them awake until help arrives.

Naloxone is available through the Department of Health in all three counties at their offices, located at 3441 SE Willoughby Blvd. in Stuart, 1728 N.W. 9th Avenue in Okeechobee, 3855 U.S. Highway 1, Suite A in Fort Pierce, and 5150 N.W. Milner Drive in Port St. Lucie. Residents can also call 772-221-4000 for more information.