Port St. Lucie warehouse fire under investigation after crews battle late-night blaze

WQCS | By WQCS
Published August 21, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
Fire at a single-story warehouse in Port St. Lucie
St. Lucie County Fire District
Fire currently under investigation.

PORT ST. LUCIE — Firefighters responded late Tuesday night to a warehouse fire in the 7900 block of SW Grove, according to the St. Lucie County Fire District.

Crews were dispatched around 10:45 p.m. and arrived to find a single-story warehouse heavily engulfed in flames. Multiple units worked to bring the blaze under control.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

The Fire District Fire Marshal’s Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.
