St. Lucie County commissioners examine road impact fees amidst county growth

FORT PIERCE — St. Lucie County commissioners on Aug. 19 postponed a vote on steep increases to impact fees after residents, developers and business leaders raised concerns about affordability and timing.

Megan Camp, with consulting firm Benesch, presented a study showing transportation impact fees last updated in 2022 would rise sharply under the proposal. For single-family homes within the urban service boundary, the fee would increase from $5,610 to $12,273, a 119% jump. Industrial development would rise from $1,208 to $6,028 per 1,000 square feet, a 399% increase. Retail fees would increase from $6,935 to $19,097, a 175% increase. In rural areas, the proposed hikes are even greater, including a 544% increase for industrial uses.

Camp said the study reflects both growth pressures and rising costs.

“We rank 20th in population out of 67 Florida counties, so on the larger side. Seventh in growth rate, 14th in projected in absolute growth, and 13th in residential permitting. This is all to say, we are a larger county growing very rapidly,” she said.

She added that transportation costs have increased anywhere from 50% to 140% across different industries. The county currently faces nearly $285 million in partially funded or unfunded roadway improvements.

“St. Lucie County roads will still be at over capacity even after a cost-feasible plan is built,” Camp said.

Some commissioners, however, questioned the pace of the process. Chair Jamie Fowler said, “The people that these affect the most are very busy. I really think we should consider having an additional workshop, additional time to get input from the communities, developers, all the external stakeholders.”

Commissioner Larry Leet agreed more time would be ideal but noted that the County Administrator wanted to have the ordinance adopted before Oct. 1, when state law changes how increases can be adopted.

“I wouldn’t disagree that we need more time to look at this. However, we are under a time constraint,” Leet said.

County Administrator George Landry suggested moving the discussion to the second regular meeting in September, but insisted that it happen before Oct. 1. Several commissioners and residents questioned the urgency. Commissioner James Clasby said, “I’m not seeing how this expedited process helps anyone.”

During public comment, attorney Bob Raynes of the Gunster Law Firm, representing Oak Ridge Ranch LLC, argued the county had not shown the “extraordinary circumstances” needed under state law.

“Oak Ridge Ranches supports lawful and reasonable increases in impact fees. However, it imposes unjustified increases in claims of extraordinary circumstances,” Raynes said. “We do not believe the data the county is relying on supports these increases. These proposed increases will significantly burden future homeowners and businesses in St. Lucie County. Rising construction costs, especially those that are occurring on a national trend, do not meet this threshold.”

Pete Tesch, president of the St. Lucie County Economic Development Council, also spoke against moving too quickly.

“I can tell you intuitively, this will negatively impact our business recruitment and expansion efforts,” he said. “We would appreciate more time.”

Commissioner Cathy Townsend opposed the proposal outright, citing the effect on small businesses.

“I’m glad we are postponing this, because I don’t support this. I think a 399% increase in the industrial alone is a bit much. It’s our targeted industry,” she said. “Small businesses are really going to suffer from this more than anything.”

After deliberation, commissioners voted unanimously to delay the first reading until Sept. 16. This effectively kills the window to adopt the ordinance by Oct. 1.