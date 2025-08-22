Health alert issued for harmful blue-green algae toxins in Lake Okeechobee

STUART — The Florida Department of Health in Martin County has issued a health alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algae toxins in parts of Lake Okeechobee, following recent water testing.

The advisory, announced in a press release from DOH-Martin, applies to four sites where water samples taken Aug. 18 and 19 detected toxins: Lake Okeechobee-S308C (Lakeside), Lake Okeechobee-L004, Lake Okeechobee Eastshore, and Lake Okeechobee-NES135. Officials are urging the public to use caution in and around the lake until further notice.

Health officials warn residents and visitors not to drink, swim, wade, or use personal watercraft in areas with visible blooms. People who come into contact with the water should wash their skin and clothing with soap and water. Pets and livestock should also be kept away from the lake and given alternative sources of drinking water.

The press release notes that boiling water will not remove toxins. Eating shellfish from affected waters is unsafe, but fish fillets from healthy freshwater species are considered safe if rinsed with clean water, gutted and cooked thoroughly.

Blue-green algae, a common bacteria in Florida’s freshwater environments, can produce toxins harmful to people, pets, and aquatic life. Blooms, which may look like scum, foam or paint on the water’s surface, tend to occur more often in warm weather and nutrient-rich conditions. Sensitive individuals, including children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems, are particularly at risk.

Water quality information and algae bloom results are available through the state’s Protecting Florida Together website and the Department of Environmental Protection’s Algal Bloom Dashboard.

Anyone experiencing symptoms from exposure to harmful algae should contact the Florida Poison Information Center at 800-222-1222. Suspected animal illnesses should be reported to a veterinarian, while fish kills or unusual wildlife behavior can be reported to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 800-636-0511.

For more information, residents can call the Florida Department of Health in Martin County at 772-221-4090.