Illegal u-turn truck driver booked in St. Lucie County jail

Harjinder Singh, the truck driver who attempted an illegal U-turn, causing a van to crash into the side of the truck at high speeds, killing all three occupants, was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail, where he is being held without bond on three counts of vehicular homicide.

The California resident was extradited from the state following a flight he took to Sacramento after the crash.

It was discovered that Sing illegally entered the country through the Mexico border in 2018. He was issued his Commercial Driver's License in California.

In a press conference held on Aug. 21, Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed that Singh doesn't speak English, nor did he understand the road signs. Gov. DeSantis remarked that they are going to "throw the book at him" to ensure that justice is served.

In another press conference this morning, Gov. DeSantis revealed that the company which hired Singh, White Hawk Carriers, had their license to operate revoked by the Trump administration.

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins personally escorted Sing back to Florida for his arrest. Before escorting him back, Collins held a press conference in California where he questioned the state and why Singh had a CDL license.

"Why was he driving in the first place? He didn't have basic English proficiency, he didn't know the road signs, and yet he is driving a giant vehicle across our state," he said. "Three lives ended early, because of that."

Video posted to the SLCSO Facebook page shows Singh being booked at the station.

In a previous statement, Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner said that upon the conclusion of his state charges, Singh will be deported.