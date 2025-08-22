Port St. Lucie to celebrate first All-America City award Sept. 12

The city of Port St. Lucie will celebrate being named an All-America City for the first time with a community event Friday, Sept. 12, at The Port District.

The recognition, awarded in June by the National Civic League, placed Port St. Lucie among 10 cities nationwide honored for community-driven efforts to improve environmental sustainability and civic infrastructure.

The celebration will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at 2454 SE Westmoreland Blvd. Admission and parking are free, and shuttle service will also be available, according to the city.

National Civic League representatives will join local residents to formally present the award. The event will include a live DJ, photo booth, food and drink vendors, and views of the St. Lucie River from the city’s newly completed boardwalk.

As part of the program, the city will present the Naturally PSL Environmental Stewardship Awards to 13 individuals, youth and organizations for contributions to environmental protection and preservation.

More information is available at CityofPSL.com/AllAmericaCity