Faith in Florida, NAACP to host public forum on new legislation in Indian River County

VERO BEACH — A coalition of community groups will host a public forum next week in Indian River County to examine the impacts of recent legislative changes in Florida and nationwide.

Faith in Florida, in partnership with the NAACP of Indian River County and other local partners, announced the Indian River County Community Forum will take place Tuesday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m. at the Gifford Youth Achievement Center, 4875 43rd Ave., Vero Beach.

The event will bring together elected officials, policy experts, community leaders and residents for what organizers describe as a candid conversation about the “One Big Beautiful Bill” and its effects on immigration, public education and social programs. Panelists will discuss the issues in plain language and take questions directly from attendees.

“Our goal is to ensure that residents are not only informed but also equipped with actionable steps to protect and strengthen our shared future,” organizers from Faith in Florida and the NAACP of Indian River County said in a joint statement.

The forum will also include opportunities for attendees to engage in outreach and connect with decision-makers. Organizers emphasized the event is nonpartisan and open to the entire community.

For more information, residents can contact Stevon Dean, lead organizer with Faith in Florida, at (772) 501-2297, or the NAACP Indian River County communications team.