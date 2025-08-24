St. Lucie County community swap meet returns in October

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — St. Lucie County’s popular Community Swap Meet is returning Saturday, Oct. 11, at the John B. Park Sports Complex, with additional events scheduled monthly through April.

The free event, hosted by St. Lucie County Parks & Recreation, features dozens of vendors selling a variety of new and used items, including guitars, jewelry, clothing, and sports equipment. Admission is free for attendees, while booth rental costs $20 for pre-registered vendors and $30 for those who register the day of the event. Those interested in reserving a space can contact Parks & Recreation at 772-462-2110.

Swap Meet dates for the 2025–2026 season include Oct. 11; Nov. 8 and 29; Dec. 6 and 20; Jan. 10; Feb. 7; March 28; and April 11 and 18. Events run from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., though dates and times may change due to weather or other events.

Organizers remind vendors that food items cannot be sold, all spaces must be cleared by 2 p.m., and leftover items are not permitted. Payment for booth spots is cash only on the day of the event unless prepaid at the Parks & Recreation office.

The John B. Park Sports Complex is located at 1302 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce. For more information, email Jason Weaver at Jason.Weaver@stlucieco.gov