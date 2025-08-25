Former Fort Pierce commissioner James Taylor bonds out on child exploitation charges

Former Fort Pierce City Commissioner James Taylor, who was arrested July 24 on child exploitation charges, was released from the St. Lucie County Jail last week after posting bond.

Taylor is accused of sending sexually explicit images of himself to a 12-year-old girl in Illinois. He resigned from his commission seat on July 28.

His bond was originally set at $360,000. After his attorney filed a motion for reduction, a judge lowered the amount to $180,000 with conditions. Taylor was placed on house arrest but is allowed to leave for work, church, and to accompany his pregnant wife to medical appointments.

Taylor faces 24 felony counts of child exploitation. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 29.

A special election for his replacement will be held on Nov. 4.