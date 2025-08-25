Port St. Lucie Boulevard widening project meetings set for Aug. 28

The Florida Department of Transportation will hold public meetings later this week to provide details on the planned widening of Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

A virtual session is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 28, from 5 to 6 p.m. Residents may register online here or join by phone at 1-562-247-8321 using access code 791-226-075. The format includes two identical half-hour presentations followed by public questions and comments. A recording will be available afterward on FDOT’s District 4 website.

An in-person open house will take place the same day from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Port St. Lucie Municipal Complex, 121 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd. FDOT and consultant staff will be on hand to answer questions in an informal setting.

The $25.6 million project will expand the roadway from two lanes to four, separated by an 18-foot median with stamped concrete and landscaping. Planned improvements include:



New right-turn lanes at the north and south approaches to SW Paar Drive

Signalized intersections at SW Paar Drive and SW McCall Road with mast arms

Upgraded and expanded sidewalks, including 8- to 10-foot-wide sidewalks on both sides of the roadway and adjacent streets

New LED lighting and light poles on the east side of the corridor

Drainage improvements, signage, and pavement markings

Construction is scheduled to begin in September and is expected to be completed in fall 2028.

For more information, residents can contact FDOT project manager Sara Storey at 772-429-4921 or by email at Sara.Storey@dot.state.fl.us