St. Lucie Mets, Treasure Coast Food Bank team up for Strike Out Hunger night

FORT PIERCE — The St. Lucie Mets and Treasure Coast Food Bank will host the annual Strike Out Hunger event on Thursday, Aug. 28, at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie.

Fans who bring five non-perishable food items to the stadium will receive a free ticket to the game between the Mets and the Lakeland Flying Tigers. Donation tables open at 4:30 p.m., gates at 5:30 p.m., and first pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

Before the game, from 11 a.m. to noon, Mets players and staff will pack meals for children, seniors and families facing food insecurity.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the St. Lucie Mets for their continued partnership and commitment to ending hunger on the Treasure Coast,” Judith Cruz, president and CEO of Treasure Coast Food Bank, said in a release. “Events like Strike Out Hunger not only raise awareness but also bring the community together to make a difference. Hunger doesn’t stand a chance when our community comes together.”

"The Mets are deeply grateful to Treasure Coast Food Bank for their unwavering commitment to our community and for creating meaningful opportunities that help our players grow both on and off the field,” Kasey Blair, assistant general manager of the St. Lucie Mets, said in a release. “From the Single-A level, we emphasize the importance of giving back, because while our players are fortunate to call baseball their profession, they also have a platform to make a positive impact. We're equally proud of our amazin' fan base, whose generosity and enthusiasm continue to shine during events like this throughout the season at Clover Park."

For more information about Treasure Coast Food Bank, visit TCBF's website.