Martin County deputies investigate Palm City bank robbery

PALM CITY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon at a PNC Bank branch in Palm City.

Deputies said the robbery was reported around 2:10 p.m. at the bank located at the intersection of Map Road and Martin Downs Boulevard.

The suspect was described as a tall, slim black man wearing all black clothing and a hat. He was seen carrying either a bag or a bank envelope, according to investigators.

Authorities are asking anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have information about the robbery to contact the sheriff’s office.