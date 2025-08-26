Donate
Martin County deputies investigate Palm City bank robbery

WQCS | By WQCS
Published August 26, 2025 at 4:05 PM EDT
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery that occurred today around 2:10 p.m.
PALM CITY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon at a PNC Bank branch in Palm City.

Deputies said the robbery was reported around 2:10 p.m. at the bank located at the intersection of Map Road and Martin Downs Boulevard.

The suspect was described as a tall, slim black man wearing all black clothing and a hat. He was seen carrying either a bag or a bank envelope, according to investigators.

Authorities are asking anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have information about the robbery to contact the sheriff’s office.
