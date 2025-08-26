Martin County tourism office wins two international marketing awards

The Martin County Office of Tourism & Marketing earned two honors in the 22nd Annual International Business Awards. The awards recognized recent efforts to promote the county as a cultural and tourism destination.

The office received a Gold Stevie Award for “Marketing Campaign of the Year – Culture & The Arts” for its “Sea Where Art Takes You” initiative and a Silver Stevie Award for “Marketing Campaign of the Year – Travel/Tourism/Destination” for its “A.I. Means More Here” campaign.

The International Business Awards drew more than 3,800 nominations from organizations in 78 countries and territories.

The “Sea Where Art Takes You” campaign put a spotlight on Martin County’s arts and culture scene alongside its coastal character. Judges described it as “a beautifully executed campaign that skillfully blends coastal charm with cultural vibrancy, setting Martin County apart as an arts-forward destination.”

The “A.I. Means More Here” effort reimagined the phrase “A.I.” to stand for experiences such as “Authentic Interactions,” “Aquatic Itineraries” and “Artistic Inspiration.” Judges praised the campaign for putting “a fresh, strategic spin on a trending topic by positioning Martin County as a destination rooted in authenticity, nature, and human connection.”

“The 2025 International Business Awards have set a new benchmark for excellence,” Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller said in a release. “Our winners have demonstrated remarkable ambition and achievement in reaching their goals. We congratulate them on their well-earned recognition and look forward to honoring them on stage in Lisbon on Oct. 10”

Nerissa Okiye, Martin County’s tourism director, said the recognition reflects the work of both the agency and local partners.

“We’re honored to be recognized on an international stage and grateful to our community partners and stakeholders who helped bring these campaigns to life,” Okiye said in a release.