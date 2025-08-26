St. Lucie County to host annual drive-up rabies vaccination event

St. Lucie County’s Animal Safety Division will hold its fourth annual drive-up rabies vaccination clinic on Saturday, Sept. 27, at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds. The event runs from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Rabies shots will be offered free to residents of unincorporated areas of St. Lucie County. The cost is $10 for residents of Fort Pierce and Port St. Lucie.

Microchips will also be available at no cost to residents of unincorporated areas and for $10 to city residents, provided the pet does not already have one. Each household may receive up to five rabies vaccines or microchips.

Pre-registration is required. The registration period opens Sept. 1 and closes at 4 p.m. on Sept. 24. Walk-ups will not be accepted, and no raincheck appointments will be offered.

Owners must provide their name, address, phone number, type and number of pets, and an emergency contact when requesting an appointment. A copy of a government-issued ID and proof of residency is also required. Requests must be sent to acvoucher@stlucieco.gov