Man arrested in Palm City PNC Bank robbery, deputies say

PALM CITY — A Hollywood man was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he robbed a PNC Bank in Palm City and fled south to Broward County.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said 55-year-old Lewis McNack entered the bank around 2:10 p.m., told a teller he had a gun and demanded cash. He left with the money but was located within three hours, according to deputies.

Investigators said McNack was taken into custody after attempting to deposit the stolen money into his own bank account. He was arrested with help from the FBI and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team.

McNack has a prior federal conviction for bank robbery in Oklahoma in 2005, where he was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison and three years of supervised release. Authorities said he also has an extensive criminal history involving multiple offenses.

McNack was taken into custody. Authorities have not yet announced the charges.