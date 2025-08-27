Martin County reminds businesses of Sept. 30 tax deadline

STUART — Business owners in Martin County can now renew their business tax receipts, which must be paid by Sept. 30, according to the office of Martin County Tax Collector Ruth Pietruszewski.

Payments opened July 1 and can be made online through the tax collector’s website. Business owners who pay online can print their renewed receipt from home, work or any remote computer. Pietruszewski encouraged residents to pay on time to help reduce costs for both taxpayers and government.

State law now exempts certain individuals from paying the business tax, including veterans, spouses of veterans and un-remarried surviving spouses of veterans, under Florida Statute 205.055. To qualify, applicants must complete an exemption form, sign it under penalty of perjury and provide documentation to support the request. The form is available on the tax collector’s website.

Other exemptions include spouses of active-duty military service members relocated to Martin County under a permanent change of station order, individuals receiving public assistance, people with household incomes below 130 percent of the federal poverty level, certain disabled persons, nonprofit organizations, and individuals over 65 who meet specific criteria. Widows with minor dependents may also qualify.

More information, forms and payment options are available at martintaxcollector.com.