Water quality advisory issued for Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart

STUART — The Florida Department of Health in Martin County has issued a water quality advisory for the Roosevelt Bridge after recent testing showed unsafe levels of Enterococcus bacteria.

Water samples collected Monday, Aug. 25, did not meet the state’s recreational water quality standards, officials said. The department advises against swimming or other water-related activities at the site until further testing shows bacteria levels have dropped to within safe limits.

Enterococcus bacteria are often found in human and animal waste. Exposure through swimming or other contact with contaminated water can cause stomach illness, skin rashes, eye infections and respiratory issues, according to health officials.

The advisory will remain in place until test results show bacteria levels meet state health guidelines. Updates are available at Martin.FloridaHealth.gov.

For more information, residents can call the Florida Department of Health in Martin County at 772-221-4090.