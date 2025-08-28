Port St. Lucie pedestrian seriously injured in crash on Gatlin Boulevard

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 60-year-old woman was seriously injured Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing Southwest Gatlin Boulevard, according to Port St. Lucie police.

The crash happened around 8:11 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest Gatlin Boulevard and Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard. Police said the woman was crossing Gatlin Boulevard from south to north but was not in a nearby marked crosswalk.

An adult female driver was turning west onto Gatlin Boulevard from northbound Port St. Lucie Boulevard when her vehicle hit the pedestrian, investigators said.

The woman was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Stenly Tomczyk at 772-871-5001, police said.