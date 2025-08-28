Semi-truck blocks US-1 in Martin County after unsafe U-turn

MARTIN COUNTY — Southbound U.S. 1 at Osprey Avenue was closed Thursday after a semi-tractor trailer hauling vehicles became disabled while attempting an unsafe U-turn, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the truck blocked the roadway, and southbound lanes were expected to remain closed for at least one hour. Drivers were advised to expect delays and use alternate routes.

The driver was cited for making an unsafe U-turn, the sheriff’s office said.