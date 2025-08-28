Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Semi-truck blocks US-1 in Martin County after unsafe U-turn

WQCS | By WQCS
Published August 28, 2025 at 10:30 AM EDT
Semi-tractor trailer blocking the road after making an unsafe u-turn
Martin County Sheriff's Office
Traffic is blocked on Us-1 at Osprey after a semi-tractor trailer did an unsafe u-turn

MARTIN COUNTY — Southbound U.S. 1 at Osprey Avenue was closed Thursday after a semi-tractor trailer hauling vehicles became disabled while attempting an unsafe U-turn, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the truck blocked the roadway, and southbound lanes were expected to remain closed for at least one hour. Drivers were advised to expect delays and use alternate routes.

The driver was cited for making an unsafe U-turn, the sheriff’s office said.
WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS