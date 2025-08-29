Council on Aging Martin County expands programs for memory care and adult day services

STUART — The Council on Aging of Martin County is expanding its Kane Center programs with new facilities for memory care and adult day services, officials announced.

The project includes 830 square feet of additional program space, a redesigned Memory Enhancement Center with its own entrance and a more private and secure Adult Day Club for clients experiencing dementia or mobility issues.

“Both of these programs are growing,” Council on Aging President and CEO Karen Ripper said in a release. “The project will enable us to meet the needs of our community and to provide a better experience for our clients.”

The Memory Enhancement Center will feature an entrance designed like a hotel lobby, with open and inviting areas for clients working with staff on memory functions. The Adult Day Club will expand activity areas and incorporate security and design features tailored to client needs.

Construction is scheduled through mid-October, with work taking place after hours and on weekends. Both programs will continue to operate during the project, said Adam Levenson, director of operations infrastructure.

Funding for the expansion came from private donors, including Mrs. Henry Angsten, George and Nancy Barngrover, and the Wong Family Foundation, according to the council.

More information is available on their website or by calling 772-223-7800.