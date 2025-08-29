Indian River County school district launches redesigned website

The School District of Indian River County launched redesigned district and school websites Aug. 29, as part of its MySDIRC communication initiative.

The new site, available here, features a mobile-friendly design with streamlined navigation, accessibility tools and consistent branding across schools. District officials said the updates are intended to improve access to information, highlight student and staff achievements and strengthen community connections.

“This new website reflects our commitment to clear, transparent communication and our unwavering belief that families and community members should be able to easily access the information they need,” Superintendent David K. Moore said in a release.

Features of the new platform include storytelling tools that highlight perspectives from students, families and staff; a one-click “Enroll Now” button that connects users with the MySDIRC Ambassador support service; and translation options for broader accessibility.

The district said the launch supports its strategic priority of improving communication and engagement across schools and the community.