Pilot lands safely after landing gear failure in St. Lucie County

A pilot safely landed an aircraft Friday morning after the plane’s front landing gear failed to deploy, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Aug. 29 in the 15000 block of Skyking Drive. The pilot, who was the only person on board, was not injured and exited the aircraft without assistance.

Sheriff’s deputies and St. Lucie County Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the event is not classified as a crash.