Treasure Coast High School launches state-approved nursing program

PORT ST. LUCIE — Treasure Coast High School has launched Florida’s first state-approved Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program at a public high school, allowing students to graduate with both a high school diploma and the skills to work as a licensed practical nurse, according to an email statement from St. Lucie Public Schools.

The program begins in 10th grade and continues through 12th grade. Students complete nine high school courses taught by registered nurses and receive instruction through classroom lessons, hands-on lab activities, and simulated learning environments.

Clinical training takes place in local hospitals and nursing homes, where students gain experience as part of a healthcare team, participating in the health and wellness care of patients and their families. Students also take part in HOSA: Future Health Professionals, a co-curricular Career and Technical Student Organization that provides leadership development and reinforces career-specific skills through integrated activities, according to the statement.

The program provides a pathway for students to enter the healthcare field immediately after graduation, creating new career opportunities for future nurses in the community.