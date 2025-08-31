Fort Pierce opens nationwide search for next police chief

FORT PIERCE — The City of Fort Pierce has opened a nationwide search for its next chief of police, inviting qualified law enforcement leaders from across the country to apply.

The city is seeking an innovative and strategic leader with a demonstrated commitment to community policing, problem-solving and public trust, according to a city announcement. Candidates must hold at least a bachelor’s degree in political science, criminal justice, public administration or a related field. A master’s degree is preferred.

Applicants must also have a minimum of 10 years of progressive law enforcement experience, including at least three years in a command role, and must have completed advanced training such as the FBI National Academy, SPI or SMIP.

The salary for the position ranges from $128,250 to $212,000, depending on qualifications. The city requires residency within city limits and offers a benefits package. Florida does not impose a state income tax.

“As we search for our next Chief of Police, we’re looking for a leader who not only brings experience and integrity, but also a deep commitment to community engagement and public service,” City Manager Richard D. Chess said in a statement. “This is an opportunity to shape the future of policing in Fort Pierce and strengthen the bond between our officers and the residents they serve.”

The first review of applications will take place Sept. 22, and the position will remain open until filled.

Applications and details are available here.