SafeSpace to host annual Amethyst Gala in Port St. Lucie

STUART — SafeSpace, the Treasure Coast’s only state-certified domestic violence center, will host its third annual Amethyst Gala on Oct. 17 at Tesoro Club in Port St. Lucie.

The fundraiser, held during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, is expected to draw more than 150 community leaders and supporters. Organizers hope to raise $175,000 to provide survivors of domestic violence and their children with shelter, safety and support services.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Rebecca Beckett, a financial advisor and senior vice president with HJ Sims. Beckett, a survivor and alumna of the SafeSpace program, will share her personal journey of recovery and independence.

“Rebecca’s story is a powerful reminder that SafeSpace changes lives not only in moments of crisis but for a lifetime,” Jennifer Fox, CEO of SafeSpace, said in a statement. “Just as the amethyst itself symbolizes healing and transformation, the gala celebrates the strength of survivors and the community’s role in helping them build safer futures.”

The evening will include a cocktail reception, silent and live auctions, dinner, and live music from the Street Talk Band.

Tickets are $250 per person, with sponsorship opportunities available through Oct. 1. Current sponsors include Level 4 Telecom, the Gabby Petito Foundation and Inspired Closets.

For more information, visit the event's webpage.