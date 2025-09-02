City of Fort Pierce seeks public input on police chief search

FORT PIERCE — As Fort Pierce pushes forward with a nationwide search for its next police chief, city leaders are asking residents to share their views on what qualities they want in the department’s new leader.

An online survey, open through Sept. 22, invites residents to highlight the values, priorities and leadership style they believe are most important. City officials said community feedback will play a vital role in shaping the selection process. The survey is available here.

The city is seeking an innovative and strategic leader with a demonstrated commitment to community policing, problem-solving and public trust, according to earlier announcements. Applicants must have at least 10 years of progressive law enforcement experience, including three years in a command role, and hold at least a bachelor’s degree in a related field. Advanced training, such as the FBI National Academy, is strongly preferred.

The position offers a salary range of $128,250 to $212,000, depending on qualifications, along with a benefits package. Residency within city limits is required. The first review of applications is scheduled for Sept. 22, the same day the community survey closes, and the position will remain open until filled.