Florida Highway Patrol releases details in deadly rollover crash in St. Lucie County

More details have been released by the Florida Highway Patrol in a fatal traffic crash on Sept. 1 that left two people dead and six others injured.

A 2003 Toyota Sequoia carrying eight passengers, six adults and two children, ages 1 and 9, was traveling northbound on Interstate 95, approaching County Road 603 (Indrio Road) in St. Lucie County, at the time of the crash.

According to FHP, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle veered off the roadway to the left, entered the inside shoulder, and then re-entered the lane before overturning multiple times. Several occupants were ejected during the rollover, troopers said.

The vehicle crossed over the guardrail separating north- and southbound traffic and landed on its roof in the grass median.

The 23-year-old male driver and a 20-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. The remaining six passengers were transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and additional details will be released as they become available, FHP said.