Fort Pierce police arrest man with machete at Walmart

FORT PIERCE — A man was taken into custody Saturday night after swinging a machete at officers outside a Walmart in Fort Pierce, police said.

Officers responded to the store in the 5100 block of Okeechobee Road around 9:15 p.m. and encountered the man, later identified as 33-year-old Lawrence Fountain. As officers approached, Fountain began swinging the machete violently, police said.

One officer suffered a laceration to the arm and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The officer is expected to make a full recovery. Fountain also sustained injuries during the struggle and was hospitalized for evaluation and treatment.

Fountain was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. The investigation remains active, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department.