Indian River County veterans to get access to more resources with new VA clinic

Indian River County is slated to receive its very first specialty VA clinic, as the Department of Veteran Affairs continues its progress on the facility, which will be housed at 777 37th Street in Vero Beach.

The facility, spearheaded by the West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System (WPBVAHCS), found its footing last year when the lease for the site was awarded to the VA. WPBVAHCS facilitates each of the VA clinics that operate on the Treasure Coast.

After facing several delays, demolition at the site began in early August of this year, according to VA officials. In an email statement, Collin Durant, public affairs specialist for WPBVAHCS, said the opening will be executed in phases to expedite delivery of services.

"Initial, first phase clinical operations are scheduled to begin in March 2026, with full activation anticipated by May 2026," he wrote.

Set to be a huge boon to for veterans, the 20,000 square foot facility will provide a litany of specialty services for veterans in the area.

"The clinic will offer a wide range of services, including Audiology, Cardiology, Chiropractic, Dental, Dermatology, Neurology, Optometry, Physical Therapy, Prosthetics, Podiatry, Pulmonology, Urology, and Laboratory services. This clinic will complement our existing Vero Beach Community Based Outpatient Clinic, where Primary Care and Mental Health Services are offered," Durant said.

Durant commented on the necessity of the clinic for the region.

"Indian River County is home to a significant and growing population of Veterans. As this community expands, so too does the need for comprehensive, accessible healthcare services. The establishment of the new clinic addresses this need by reducing travel burdens, broadening the scope of available services, and ensuring that Veterans receive the high-quality VA care they have earned—delivered conveniently within the community they call home," he wrote.

Currently, WPBVAHCS says it serves over 6,400 veterans in Indian River County.