Cleveland Clinic Indian River eyes affordable housing options for workforce, community

The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, which owns and operates Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, is working to develop affordable housing for both its own workforce and the broader community of Indian River County. Although designated as workforce housing, it will not be limited strictly to Cleveland Clinic employees.

“There is a dire need for housing in Vero Beach. Our community is in need of housing that is affordable for the ALICE population, which is the asset-limited, income-constrained, employed,” said Kellie Hensley, senior director of marketing and community relations for Cleveland Clinic. “We were able to provide this opportunity with the land that we have available. It’s really being considered with the broader Indian River community in mind.”

One factor driving the project is the distance many Cleveland Clinic employees commute each day, Hensley said.

“We have about 40% of our caregivers driving 40 miles to get to work every day,” she said. “We would love for them to be able to live closer to live, work and play.”

From there, the idea grew into something more encompassing.

“It’s not really just for Cleveland Clinic. While we hope that eligible Cleveland Clinic employees will benefit, this initiative is really designed to support and enhance the entire community,” Hensley said.

The project aims to address both housing and healthcare needs by supporting local workforce growth.

“I think it’s really about trying to ensure that our caregivers and our community—that we’re meeting the needs, and that we’re able to recruit more for the growing community and then retain our employees,” Hensley said.

Currently, Cleveland Clinic is eyeing land it owns at the corner of U.S. 1 and 61st Street in Vero Beach. Hensley said they are reviewing responses from an RFP and in talks with potential developers.

“We’ve finalized some first-round interviews and we are going into our next round and just getting that information, a deeper dive from the developers,” she said.

Above all, Hensley said they want to take their time and make sure they get it right.

“We are leaving all of our options open and really trying to understand what the community’s needs are,” she said. “We are doing that for ourselves as well, to really get an understanding of what the needs are and how we can provide them to ensure sustainability and effectiveness by building this.”

Hensley added that county commissioners and city officials have been briefed on the plans.

“We have spoken to our county commissioners, as well as the mayor, and a few of our community-based organizations,” she said.