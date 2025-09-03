Michigan doctor arrested in Port St. Lucie undercover child exploitation sting

PORT ST. LUCIE — A Michigan family practice doctor has been arrested following an undercover investigation by the Port St. Lucie Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit, authorities announced Tuesday.

Detectives said Dr. William J. Murdoch began communicating online in June 2025 with an undercover officer posing as a mother. Investigators said Murdoch sought to establish a relationship with the fictitious woman and asked if he could have a sexual relationship with her 5-year-old daughter.

Police said Murdoch exchanged “stomach-churning” messages outlining his plan to groom the child and described sexual acts he wished to carry out. A forensic review of his iCloud and messaging accounts also revealed additional disturbing conversations, according to police.

Based on that evidence, a warrant was issued for Murdoch’s arrest on charges of soliciting a parent to consent to the participation of sexual conduct involving a child. He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and will be extradited to Florida, police said.

Anyone with information about child sexual abuse is urged to call 911. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.